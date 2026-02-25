Schwarz Group gets conditional permit to take over Romanian retailer La Cocos

Schwarz Group gets conditional permit to take over Romanian retailer La Cocos. German retailer Schwarz, which already operates its chains Lidl and Kaufland in Romania, received from the local competition body (Consiliul Concurentei) a conditional permit to take over the majority stake in Romanian retailer La Cocos, according to a press release issued by the Competition (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]