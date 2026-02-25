Analysis: Romanians Pay among Lowest Taxes and Associated Costs in Europe When Buying a House on Credit



Analysis: Romanians Pay among Lowest Taxes and Associated Costs in Europe When Buying a House on Credit.

Buyers of Bucharest houses pay among the lowest taxes and associated costs in Europe when acquiring a house via a mortgage loan, of around EUR2,500 for an average two-room apartment, while buyers of a similar apartment in other European capital cities pay associated costs even as high as tens of (…)