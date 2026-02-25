Cluj-Napoca City Hall signs EUR 10.8 mln contract to modernize district heating network

Cluj-Napoca City Hall signs EUR 10.8 mln contract to modernize district heating network. Cluj-Napoca City Hall has signed a EUR 10.8 million contract to modernize 6.3 km of its district heating network, in a move promoted as aimed at lowering energy bills and cutting emissions. Mayor Emil Boc announced the investment on Tuesday, February 24, saying the project marks another step (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]