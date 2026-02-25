Untold Universe’s Kapital festival returns for second edition in Bucharest this summer

Kapital, the Bucharest city festival launched by Untold Universe, will return for its second edition on July 3-5, 2026, at the National Arena. Organizers said the event will expand its concept following a debut that drew more than 152,000 participants. The 2026 edition will broaden its focus (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]