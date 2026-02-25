European Entry/Exit System to be operational at all Romanian border crossing points

European Entry/Exit System to be operational at all Romanian border crossing points. The European Entry/Exit System, or EES, will become operational from March 2 at all of Romania’s border crossing points. The system is meant to record entries and exits of third-country nationals, therefore managing their stays. The system was introduced in stages, starting on October 12, 2025, (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]