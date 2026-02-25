Residential complex Cosmopolis sells 570 homes in 2025, rivaling major Romanian cities

Residential complex Cosmopolis sells 570 homes in 2025, rivaling major Romanian cities. Cosmopolis, the largest integrated residential complex in Romania, located north of Bucharest, sold 570 homes in 2025, generating approximately EUR 50 million in transactions. The performance exceeded the total number of residential deals recorded in several county seats across the country. (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]