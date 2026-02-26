Impact Bets On EUR1.6B Residential Developments By 2034Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO), one of the oldest issuers on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, entering its 30th year as a listed company in 2026, has a development plan for 2026–2034, which includes residential projects with a cumulative gross value of EUR1.61 billion, betting on 7,870 (…)
Hidroelectrica Sees Net Profit Shrink By 20% To RON3.3B In 2025Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO), Romania's largest company by market capitalization, valued by investors at around RON68 billion, posted RON3.3 billion net profit in 2025, down 20% from 2024, amid a year of severe drought and the lowest hydroelectric power production in Romania's history. Revenue stood (…)
Regina Maria Buys Neurology Clinic Neuroaxis In BucharestRegina Maria private healthcare network has acquired the Neuroaxis neurology and neuroimaging clinic in Bucharest in a deal that marks the medical operator's first acquisition, since having been acquired itself by Finland’s Mehiläinen Group.
UniCredit Bank Raises RON600M Via Five-Year Bond IssueUniCredit Bank announces it has successfully completed a leu-denominated unsecured senior bond issue maturing in five years, with a fixed annual coupon, raising RON600 million from qualified investors. The bonds will be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.