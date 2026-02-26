 
CFA Romania: Economic Confidence Strengthens in January 2026
Feb 26, 2026

The Macroeconomic Confidence Index of CFA Romania Association posted substantial growth, of 10.4 points, in January, amid improved economic (…)

Impact Bets On EUR1.6B Residential Developments By 2034 Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO), one of the oldest issuers on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, entering its 30th year as a listed company in 2026, has a development plan for 2026–2034, which includes residential projects with a cumulative gross value of EUR1.61 billion, betting on 7,870 (…)

Hidroelectrica Sees Net Profit Shrink By 20% To RON3.3B In 2025 Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO), Romania's largest company by market capitalization, valued by investors at around RON68 billion, posted RON3.3 billion net profit in 2025, down 20% from 2024, amid a year of severe drought and the lowest hydroelectric power production in Romania's history. Revenue stood (…)

Antibiotice Iasi 2025 Gross Profit Plunges 42% YoY To RON60.1M Romanian-owned drug producer Antibiotice Iasi (stock symbol: ATB) ended 2025 with a preliminary gross profit of RON60.1 million, down 42% year-over-year, the company said in its financial report.

Cris-Tim Family Holding Posts RON1.15B Revenue And 26% Higher Net Profit In 2025 Cris-Tim Family Holding (CFH.RO) posted RON1.155 billion preliminary revenues in 2025, up 3% from 2024, while net profit rose 26% to RON110 million. This is the best financial year of the company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and valued at about RON2 billion in its more than (…)

Kaufland Opens Two New Stores; Reaches 200-Unit Hypermarket Network In Romania German retailer Kaufland has opened two new stores on Thursday, February 26, in Titu (Dambovita County), and in Pantelimon (Ilfov County), thus reaching a 200-hypermarket network across Romania, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily.

Regina Maria Buys Neurology Clinic Neuroaxis In Bucharest Regina Maria private healthcare network has acquired the Neuroaxis neurology and neuroimaging clinic in Bucharest in a deal that marks the medical operator's first acquisition, since having been acquired itself by Finland’s Mehiläinen Group.

UniCredit Bank Raises RON600M Via Five-Year Bond Issue UniCredit Bank announces it has successfully completed a leu-denominated unsecured senior bond issue maturing in five years, with a fixed annual coupon, raising RON600 million from qualified investors. The bonds will be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

 


