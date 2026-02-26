Antibiotice Iasi 2025 Gross Profit Plunges 42% YoY To RON60.1M

Antibiotice Iasi 2025 Gross Profit Plunges 42% YoY To RON60.1M. Romanian-owned drug producer Antibiotice Iasi (stock symbol: ATB) ended 2025 with a preliminary gross profit of RON60.1 million, down 42% (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]