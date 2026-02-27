Amigo & Intercost 2025 Turnover Tops RON596M

Beverage wholesaler Amigo & Intercost in 2025 registered turnover worth almost RON596.3 million (EUR118.3 million), up 5% from 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]