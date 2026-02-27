Bento Sees Net Profit Shrink 61% To RON6.4M In 20252B Intelligent Soft (BENTO.RO), a Romanian entrepreneurial company specializing in development and implementation of software solutions and provision of IT and Cloud infrastructure services, posted RON56.3 million revenue and RON6.4 million net profit in 2025, down 33% and 61% from the record (…)
Evergent Investments Reports Record Assets Of RON4.2B For 2025Alternative investment fund Evergent Investments (stock symbol: EVER) reported record assets of RON4.17 billion for 2025, up 23% on the year, and net profit of RON378.4 million, up 43.5% against 2024, the company said in its financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange on February 27.
Advent International Buys tbi Bank, Following ECB Approvaltbi bank, a bank operating in Bulgaria, Romania, and Greece, announced the completion of the transaction through which it enters the portfolio of the US private equity firm Advent International, after securing regulatory approval from the European Central Bank in mid-February.
Transport Trade Services Switches To RON10.5M YoY In 2025Danube freight forwarder Transport Trade Services (stock symbol: TTS) reported consolidated loss of RON10.5 million for 2025, a year that marked "the normalization point of the market following the Ukrainian post-supercycle compression," the company said in its financial report published at the (…)