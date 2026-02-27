 
Romaniapress.com

February 27, 2026

IAR Brasov 2025 Net Profit Surges 51% YoY To RON48M
Feb 27, 2026

IAR Brasov 2025 Net Profit Surges 51% YoY To RON48M.

IAR Brasov (stock symbol: IARV), which makes spare parts for and repairs helicopters, ended 2025 with net profit of RON47.7 million, up 51% (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Alro Slatina Ends 2025 With Consolidated Turnover Of RON3.9B, Up 14% YoY Alro Slatina (stock symbol: ALR), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminum producers in Europe, measured by production capacity, ended 2025 with a consolidated turnover of RON3.9 billion, up 14% against 2024, per the company's preliminary financial results.

Vrancart Logs RON33.5M Loss In 2025 Amid Soaring Costs And Declining Demand Corrugated cardboard manufacturer Vrancart (stock symbol: VNC) for 2025 reported a turnover of RON408.5 million, lower than RON486.9 million registered in 2024, according to the preliminary financial results.

Transilvania Broker de Asigurare Reports RON4.55M Net Profit For 2025, Up 81.1% YoY Transilvania Broker de Asigurare S.A. ended 2025 with a significant increase in its intermediation activity, driven partly by new partnerships and partly by the organic development of Transilvania Broker’s business, is reflected in the 8% increase in gross written premiums intermediated in 2025 (…)

Bolt Food: 50% Growth In Revenue And Active Customer Base In 2025 Bolt Food delivery platform recorded an increase in revenue of about 50% on the Romanian market in 2025, as a result of the expansion of its customer base, the doubling of the number of partner restaurants and territorial expansion, in a market affected by inflationary pressures throughout the (…)

Patria Bank Makes RON50M Net Profit In 2025, Up 53% YoY Patria Bank (PBK.RO) posted RON50.2 million net profit in 2025, up 53% compared with 2024. The positive trend was supported by revenue growth, improved operational efficiency, and the balanced expansion of the performing loan portfolio, the lender said in a statement.

Ropharma Ends 2025 With RON10M Profit, RON1.4B Revenue Ropharma (RPH.RO), Exchange, a pharmaceutical retail and wholesale business, ended 2025 with RON10.15 million net profit, down 4.1% from RON10.59 million in 2024, amid increased pressure on expenses.

Bento Sees Net Profit Shrink 61% To RON6.4M In 2025 2B Intelligent Soft (BENTO.RO), a Romanian entrepreneurial company specializing in development and implementation of software solutions and provision of IT and Cloud infrastructure services, posted RON56.3 million revenue and RON6.4 million net profit in 2025, down 33% and 61% from the record (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |