IAR Brasov 2025 Net Profit Surges 51% YoY To RON48M

IAR Brasov 2025 Net Profit Surges 51% YoY To RON48M. IAR Brasov (stock symbol: IARV), which makes spare parts for and repairs helicopters, ended 2025 with net profit of RON47.7 million, up 51% (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]