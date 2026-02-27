Transelectrica 2025 Net Profit Plunges 44% YoY To RON328M

Transelectrica 2025 Net Profit Plunges 44% YoY To RON328M. Romania’s national grid company Transelectrica (stock symbol: TEL) ended 2025 with net profit of RON328 million, down 44% year-over-year, and (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]