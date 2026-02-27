Bolt Food: 50% Growth In Revenue And Active Customer Base In 2025Bolt Food delivery platform recorded an increase in revenue of about 50% on the Romanian market in 2025, as a result of the expansion of its customer base, the doubling of the number of partner restaurants and territorial expansion, in a market affected by inflationary pressures throughout the (…)
Patria Bank Makes RON50M Net Profit In 2025, Up 53% YoYPatria Bank (PBK.RO) posted RON50.2 million net profit in 2025, up 53% compared with 2024. The positive trend was supported by revenue growth, improved operational efficiency, and the balanced expansion of the performing loan portfolio, the lender said in a statement.