Bolt Food: 50% Growth In Revenue And Active Customer Base In 2025Bolt Food delivery platform recorded an increase in revenue of about 50% on the Romanian market in 2025, as a result of the expansion of its customer base, the doubling of the number of partner restaurants and territorial expansion, in a market affected by inflationary pressures throughout the (…)
Bento Sees Net Profit Shrink 61% To RON6.4M In 20252B Intelligent Soft (BENTO.RO), a Romanian entrepreneurial company specializing in development and implementation of software solutions and provision of IT and Cloud infrastructure services, posted RON56.3 million revenue and RON6.4 million net profit in 2025, down 33% and 61% from the record (…)