Ropharma Ends 2025 With RON10M Profit, RON1.4B Revenue

Ropharma Ends 2025 With RON10M Profit, RON1.4B Revenue. Ropharma (RPH.RO), Exchange, a pharmaceutical retail and wholesale business, ended 2025 with RON10.15 million net profit, down 4.1% from RON10.59 (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]