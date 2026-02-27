Bolt Food: 50% Growth In Revenue And Active Customer Base In 2025Bolt Food delivery platform recorded an increase in revenue of about 50% on the Romanian market in 2025, as a result of the expansion of its customer base, the doubling of the number of partner restaurants and territorial expansion, in a market affected by inflationary pressures throughout the (…)
Patria Bank Makes RON50M Net Profit In 2025, Up 53% YoYPatria Bank (PBK.RO) posted RON50.2 million net profit in 2025, up 53% compared with 2024. The positive trend was supported by revenue growth, improved operational efficiency, and the balanced expansion of the performing loan portfolio, the lender said in a statement.
Bento Sees Net Profit Shrink 61% To RON6.4M In 20252B Intelligent Soft (BENTO.RO), a Romanian entrepreneurial company specializing in development and implementation of software solutions and provision of IT and Cloud infrastructure services, posted RON56.3 million revenue and RON6.4 million net profit in 2025, down 33% and 61% from the record (…)