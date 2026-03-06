Cris-Tim Becomes Part Of BET Index On March 23The Bucharest Stock Exchange decided during the Index Committee meeting on March 6, 2026, to include Cris-Tim Family Holding (CFH.RO) in the structure of the BET, BET-TR, and BET-TRN indices, replacing winemaker Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO).
Evergent Gets 50% In Real Estate Developer North Lake DevelopmentAlternative investment fund Evergent Investments (EVER.RO) took over via its Ever Imo subsidiary, 50% of the shares and voting rights of North Lake Development, thus securing indirect control over the real estate developer, according to a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.
Eurostat: EU Economy Grows 1.5% In 2025 vs 1.1% In 2024For the year 2025 as a whole, GDP increased by 1.4% in the euro area and by 1.5% in the European Union, after +0.9% in the euro area and +1.1% in the EU in 2024, the European Union's statistics agency Eurostat said Friday, March 6, 2026.