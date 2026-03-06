 
Cris-Tim Becomes Part Of BET Index On March 23
Mar 6, 2026

Cris-Tim Becomes Part Of BET Index On March 23.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange decided during the Index Committee meeting on March 6, 2026, to include Cris-Tim Family Holding (CFH.RO) in the (…)

Evergent Gets 50% In Real Estate Developer North Lake Development Alternative investment fund Evergent Investments (EVER.RO) took over via its Ever Imo subsidiary, 50% of the shares and voting rights of North Lake Development, thus securing indirect control over the real estate developer, according to a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Eurostat: EU Economy Grows 1.5% In 2025 vs 1.1% In 2024 For the year 2025 as a whole, GDP increased by 1.4% in the euro area and by 1.5% in the European Union, after +0.9% in the euro area and +1.1% in the EU in 2024, the European Union's statistics agency Eurostat said Friday, March 6, 2026.

Electrica Seeks Shareholder Approval For Up To EUR1B Bond Program In 2026-2027 Period Electrica group, the most powerful player in energy distribution and supply is seeking approval from shareholders to launch a bond issuance program worth up to EUR1 billion, which is expected to be carried out in 2026–2027 period, as per the convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of (…)

Enterprise Investors Fund Invest Up To EUR20.4M In Romanian Gym Chain 18GYM Enterprise Investors (EI) Fund IX will invest up to EUR20.4 million in 18GYM, one of Romania's leading fitness chains, acquiring a minority stake.

Statistical Office: Romania's Hourly Labor Costs Up 6.7% In Q4/2025 Vs Q4/2024 Romania's hourly labor costs adjusted to the number of working days increased by 6.71% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period of 2024, data from the country's statistical office INS showed on Friday (March 6, 2026).

Ambulance for Monuments plans works on 17 historical monuments in Romania this year The Ambulance for Monuments, a project initiated by the non-profit Monumentum Association, plans to work on safeguarding 17 historical monuments across the country this year, according to a calendar released at the beginning of March. This year’s interventions cover areas such as southern (…)

Bucharest in danger of payment default if the state budget is not adopted next week, mayor says Bucharest mayor Ciprian Ciucu called on coalition parties to adopt the state budget next week in the form proposed by the government during a statement made on Friday, March 6. Otherwise, Bucharest risks entering into payment default. The state budget for 2026, which should have been adopted (…)

 


