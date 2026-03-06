Cris-Tim Becomes Part Of BET Index On March 23The Bucharest Stock Exchange decided during the Index Committee meeting on March 6, 2026, to include Cris-Tim Family Holding (CFH.RO) in the structure of the BET, BET-TR, and BET-TRN indices, replacing winemaker Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO).
Evergent Gets 50% In Real Estate Developer North Lake DevelopmentAlternative investment fund Evergent Investments (EVER.RO) took over via its Ever Imo subsidiary, 50% of the shares and voting rights of North Lake Development, thus securing indirect control over the real estate developer, according to a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.