Simtel Appoints Petre Stoian As Chief Executive Officer Of Simtel TeamSimtel (stoc symbol: SMTL), an engineering and technology group listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and one of the leading national players in the renewable energy sector, announces the consolidation of its management structure through the appointment of Petre Stoian as (…)
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees historic high in the number of investorsThe Bucharest Stock Exchange registered a new historic high in the number of investors, following a remarkable 2025 for the capital market, according to a press release. Official data showed that at the end of last year, the number of investors reached 285,582, up 26% compared to 2024. (…)