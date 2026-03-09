 
Romanian Film Review – Berlinale Impressions & Expressions
The Berlinale, aka the Berlin International Film Festival wrapped up two weeks ago and I’ve been meaning to write about it for days, but the (…)

New Tezaur Bills Available As Of Monday, March 9 Romania’s finance ministry has launched a new edition of the TEZAUR Treasury bills program, on Monday (March 9), which will be carried out between March 9 and April 3, 2026.

Connections Consult Reports Record Net Profit Of RON35.5M For 2025, Up 301% vs 2024 Connections Consult group (stock symbol: CC), a provider of IT solutions and services, ended 2025 with record net profit of RON35.5 million, up 301% compared to 2024.

Abrudean: Discussions regarding the Ombudsman must be clarified within the coalition before the vote Mircea Abrudean said that the situation regarding the appointment of the new Ombudsman should be clarified within the governing coalition so that there is no lack of coordination between the majority parties in the joint plenary session of Parliament.

MFA: Romanians can leave countries affected by conflict even with expired documents Authorities in Middle Eastern countries are temporarily accepting expired Romanian documents to allow Romanian citizens to leave the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

A city in Romania installs radars that turn traffic lights red when drivers exceed the speed limit A city in Romania has found an innovative way to stop speeding drivers. The radar automatically turns the traffic light red.

Simtel Appoints Petre Stoian As Chief Executive Officer Of Simtel Team Simtel (stoc symbol: SMTL), an engineering and technology group listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and one of the leading national players in the renewable energy sector, announces the consolidation of its management structure through the appointment of Petre Stoian as (…)

Bucharest Stock Exchange sees historic high in the number of investors The Bucharest Stock Exchange registered a new historic high in the number of investors, following a remarkable 2025 for the capital market, according to a press release. Official data showed that at the end of last year, the number of investors reached 285,582, up 26% compared to 2024. (…)

 


