 
Romaniapress.com

March 11, 2026

Nemesis AI, the technology developed by OVES Enterprise, Romanian company, is used in EAGLS™ counter-drone systems deployed by the U.S. Army in the Middle East
Mar 11, 2026

Nemesis AI, the technology developed by OVES Enterprise, Romanian company, is used in EAGLS™ counter-drone systems deployed by the U.S. Army in the Middle East.

Cluj-Napoca, Romania, March 11, 2026 – RBJ – OVES Enterprise, Romanian software development company with expertise in building complex software (…)

[Read the article in Romanian Business Journal]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania, Ukraine sign strategic partnership declaration during Zelensky's visit to Bucharest Romania and Ukraine signed a strategic partnership declaration on Thursday, March 12, during Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s official visit to Bucharest. Romanian leader Nicu?or Dan said the agreement marks a new stage in bilateral relations, including plans for joint drone production (…)

Cluj-based renewables developers sign MoU with Chinese suppliers for energy storage projects Winners Holding Investments and Finas Group, two Cluj-based companies active in the development of renewable energy projects, signed on Wednesday, March 11, a Memorandum of Understanding with Sieyuan Electric for future energy storage projects in Romania. The Chinese company is a major (…)

One United Enters US Market, Clinches First Land Acquisition Real estate developer One United Properties has entered the US market and completed the first land acquisition, in Nashville metropolitan area, where it will build 42 townhouses.

Survey: Nearly half of Moldovans against uniting with Romania, slightly less in favor Around 47.7% of people in the Republic of Moldova are against a union with Romania, while 42.3% are in favor, according to a survey conducted by IData Barometer and cited by News.ro. The question of a union between the two countries was brought to international attention back in January, when (…)

Liberty Galati Fails To Attract Buyer At EUR690M International Tender Liberty Galati, Romania's largest steel producer, has failed to attract buyers at an international tender for its EUR690 million assets, held on March 12, 2026.

Winners Holding Investments, Finas Group Ink Agreement with China's Sieyuan Electric for Energy Storage Projects and Photovoltaic Parks in Romania Cluj-based Winners Holding Investments, indirectly controlled by Horia Ciorcila, and Finas Group, renewable energy project development investors, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Chinese company Sieyuan Electric Co, a supplier of electric equipment and energy solutions, for (…)

Romanians are eating out less often, and the average bill has fallen by 13% The restaurant market in Romania is estimated at €7.8 billion in 2025, but Romanians have started going out less often and spending less. Studies show that the average bill has fallen to 53.3 lei, compared to 61.1 lei last year, with customers becoming much more selective.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |