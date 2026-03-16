OMV Petrom Proposes Dividends Of RON0.0578/Share For 2025, Down 10% YoYOMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy producer in South-Eastern Europe, has announced on March 17 the final proposal of its Board of Directors regarding the distribution of dividends for the 2025 financial year, with a gross value of RON0.0578 per share, as per a stock market report.
Romania, China sign memorandum on agri-food exportsRomanian agriculture minister Florin Barbu, currently on a visit to China, signed a protocol on cooperation in the field of agriculture with counterpart Han Jun on Tuesday, March 17. According to the minister, Romanian dairy products, fish, and processed chicken will have access to the largest (â€¦)