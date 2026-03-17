â€˜We have always been huge believers in the growth of the countryâ€™ - Krzysztof Kulig, Senior Partner at Innova Capital, on the private equity playerâ€™s presence in Romania



â€˜We have always been huge believers in the growth of the countryâ€™ - Krzysztof Kulig, Senior Partner at Innova Capital, on the private equity playerâ€™s presence in Romania.

Romania, alongside Poland, is at the core of private equity firm Innova Capitalâ€™s investment focus, thanks to its scale, technical talent, and (â€¦)