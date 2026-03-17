 
Romaniapress.com

March 17, 2026

OMV Petrom Delivers First Green Hydrogen Module To Petrobrazi
Mar 17, 2026

OMV Petrom Delivers First Green Hydrogen Module To Petrobrazi.

OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy producer in South-Eastern Europe, has delivered the first electrolyser module for the production of (â€¦)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Signal Iduna Set To Expand On Auto Liability Insurance Market In Romania Signal Iduna has submitted the necessary documentation to the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) to enter the auto liability insurance segment, marking a new stage in the development of the companyâ€™s operations on Romaniaâ€™s general insurance market.

OMV Petrom Proposes Dividends Of RON0.0578/Share For 2025, Down 10% YoY OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy producer in South-Eastern Europe, has announced on March 17 the final proposal of its Board of Directors regarding the distribution of dividends for the 2025 financial year, with a gross value of RON0.0578 per share, as per a stock market report.

Builder Tin Expert Construct Posts 47.2% Growth In Revenue To RON47.8M In 2025 Builder Tin Expert Construct posted RON47.8 million (EUR9.5 million) revenue in 2025, up 47.2% from the previous yearâ€™s RON32.5 million (EUR6.5 million), according to ZF calculations based on information available on the Finance Ministry website.

Yesilyurt Enerji Gets EUR20M Funding From Tà¼rkiye's YapiKredi To Develop 49 MW PV Project In Dambovita, Romania TÃ¼rkiyeâ€™s Yesilyurt Enerji has received EUR20 million funding from the Dutch subsidiary of Turkish YapiKredi Bank to develop a 49MW photovoltaic park in Dambovita County, Romania.

Romania, China sign memorandum on agri-food exports Romanian agriculture minister Florin Barbu, currently on a visit to China, signed a protocol on cooperation in the field of agriculture with counterpart Han Jun on Tuesday, March 17. According to the minister, Romanian dairy products, fish, and processed chicken will have access to the largest (â€¦)

Statistical Office: Romania's Energy Output Down 1.8% YoY In January 2026 Romania's energy output decreased by an annual 1.8% to 1.408 million tons of oil equivalent (TOE) in January 2026, the country's statistical office INS announced on Tuesday (March 17), citing provisional data.

Central Bank: Romania's Current Account Deficit Shrinks To EUR977M YoY In January 2026 Romania's current account deficit decreased to EUR977 million in January 2026, lower by EUR55 million than the EUR1.03 billion level reported in January 2025, central bank data showed on Monday (March 17, 2026).

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |