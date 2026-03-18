Aqua Flow Construct Almost Doubled Its 2025 Turnover To RON22.8MAqua Flow Construct SRL, specializing in water and sewage infrastructure projects, as well as general construction, ended 2025 with a turnover of almost RON22.8 million (EUR4.5 million), up 96% from RON11.6 million (EUR2.3 million) reported in 2024, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (…)
Foraj Sonde Craiova Signs RON170M Contract With RomgazRomanian oil services company Foraj Sonde Craiova (stock symbol: FOSB) has concluded a contract worth a total RON169 million with Romanian gas producer and supplier Romgaz (stock symbol: SNG), with a 2-year implementation period, Foraj Sonde has announced in a stock market report on Wednesday, (…)
Ryanair Partners Up With Travel Platforms Vola And FruRyanair, one of the largest airline companies operating in Romania, has announced its latest partnership agreement with Vola and Fru, part of ITH Group – two of Central and Eastern Europe’s fastest growing travel platforms, operating in Romania and Poland, respectively.