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March 18, 2026

Romania announces “decisive step” towards joining the OECD
Mar 18, 2026

Romania announces “decisive step” towards joining the OECD.

The Ministry of Finance announced the adoption of the Formal Opinion by the Economic and Development Review Committee (EDRC) of the Organisation (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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