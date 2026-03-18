IKEA Supplier IPEC Hits EUR35M Turnover in 2025

IKEA Supplier IPEC Hits EUR35M Turnover in 2025. IPEC, owned by Covaciu family, one of IKEA’s main local suppliers, for 2025 reported EUR35 million turnover, up around 28% in euros from 2024, in (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]