Zentiva Romania 2025 Turnover Inches Up by 0.5% YOY

Zentiva Romania 2025 Turnover Inches Up by 0.5% YOY. Zentiva Romania group, which includes two plants in Bucharest, ended 2025 with RON1.6 billion turnover, slightly up by 0.5% from 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]