MerchantPro: Romania’s eCommerce market is set to reach €8.5 billion in 2026, under pressure from non-EU platforms, AI, and more cautious consumer behavior



MerchantPro: Romania’s eCommerce market is set to reach €8.5 billion in 2026, under pressure from non-EU platforms, AI, and more cautious consumer behavior.

The expansion of global platforms is accelerating: in 2025, 1 in 4 Europeans shopped on Temu, while the platform reached 4.7 million monthly (…)