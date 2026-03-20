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US Fluor Corporation Opens Office In Bucharest
Mar 20, 2026
US Fluor Corporation Opens Office In Bucharest.
Fluor Corporation, a US engineering and construction group listed on the NYSE, is expanding its presence in Europe with the opening of an office (…)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
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|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
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Digi Communications Preparing Entry On UK Market Via Whyfibre
Telecommunications operator Digi Communications (DIGI.RO) is taking the first step towards entry on the UK market, after having bought a majority stake in a local fiber optics infrastructure company, it said in a report to investors.
State-owned company ROMAERO and technology startup Obrotix Industries to manufacture 1,500 military drones per month in Romania
Bucharest, March 20, 2026 – RBJ – According to a press release, the partnership aims for a significant production capacity, with an estimated target of up to 1,500 drones per month. This effort will integrate Orbotix’s cutting-edge technology, including the WASPER-1 and VIGIL-1 platforms, with (…)
Dedeman Absorbs Ceramic Tile Maker Navaria Ceramics
Dedeman, Romania’s largest DIY retailer, has absorbed Navaria Ceramics, a company established by Paval Holding in 2022 to manufacture ceramic tiles and slabs, by merger.
International hotel chains and investment funds gather in Bucharest for Hospitality Business Forum 2026
Investment funds, international hotel chains and developers active across Central and South-Eastern Europe will gather in Bucharest on April 2, 2026, for the second edition of the Hospitality Business Forum (HBF), an event dedicated to investments, transactions and development in the hospitality (…)
Banca Transilvania CFO George Calinescu Sells RON1.5M Shares
George-Razvan Calinescu, chief financial officer of Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) Group, where he is also deputy chief executive officer, sold 43,500 shares in the Cluj-based bank on March 17.
Romanian actress Olivia Ni?? stars in new Amazon Prime miniseries
Romania’s Olivia Ni?? appears in the miniseries “The Gray House,” directed by Roland Joffé and produced by Republic Pictures, in collaboration with Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman, and Leslie Greif. A historical drama released on Amazon Prime in the United States, the miniseries filmed entirely in (…)
Aerostar Bacau Wants to Distribute almost RON50M Worth of Dividends to Shareholders
State-owned Aerostar Bacau, a supplier of aerostructures, subassemblies and hydraulic systems for global manufacturing programs, has convened the general meeting of shareholders for April 22, with the agenda including the distribution of dividends totally worth RON48.7 million.
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