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10 lessons from the Greek financial crisis Romania can learn from. Read the full presentation delivered by Yannis Stournaras, Governor of the Bank of Greece, at the National Bank of Romania
Mar 30, 2026
10 lessons from the Greek financial crisis Romania can learn from. Read the full presentation delivered by Yannis Stournaras, Governor of the Bank of Greece, at the National Bank of Romania.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
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