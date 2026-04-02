Abatorul Peris Sees 24% Growth In Revenue To RON753M In 2025

Abatorul Peris Sees 24% Growth In Revenue To RON753M In 2025. Abatorul Peris, a company owned by Jabbar Kanani and Alin Zamfira, had its best year in recent history in 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]