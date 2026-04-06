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April 6, 2026

Bucharest subway fares could rise again next month
Apr 6, 2026

Bucharest subway fares could rise again next month.

Subway fares in Bucharest could increase again starting next month, after Metrorex proposed raising the price of a single journey from RON 5 to (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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