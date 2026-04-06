Romania to tighten oversight of ballast pit exploitationsRomanian authorities are preparing stricter controls and legislative changes targeting the exploitation of mineral aggregates from riverbeds, prime minister Ilie Bolojan said, amid concerns over widespread irregularities. The measures aim to curb abuses and improve the protection of natural (…)
Romania ups yields for retail bonds denominated in eurosThe Ministry of Finance in Romania will launch a new edition of the retail state bonds scheme Fidelis (bonds traded at Bucharest Exchange) between April 14-21, with higher interest rates compared to the March edition on all maturities – both in RON and EUR. For RON issues, interest rates rise (…)