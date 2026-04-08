Statistical Office: Romania Retail Sales Down 9.1% YoY In January 2026Retail sales volume in Romania (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles) fell by 6.8% in unadjusted data and by 6.2% when adjusted for seasonality and number of working days, in February 2026 compared to February 2025, the country’s statistical office INS said on Wednesday (April 8).
Romanian president welcomes US-Iran ceasefireRomanian president Nicu?or Dan has welcomed the announced agreement between the United States and Iran to establish a ceasefire. In a post on X, he expressed gratitude to Pakistan and other regional mediators for their work and said Romania was in contact with its partners and ready to support (…)
Music, theater, literature: Bucharest festival Hoinar returns this MayThe ninth edition of Hoinar Festival will bring to the forefront the theme of courage, explored as "a daily choice to remain unbroken in the face of life’s challenges," the organizers said. This year’s edition, Hoinar.Unbroken, brings together classical music, theatre, literature, and (…)
Romanian Bittnet Group launches new bond issue, share buyback programBittnet Group (BVB: BNET), a major technology group in Romania and the first group of IT companies listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced that it is targeting the launch of a new bond issue and a large-scale buyback program. The company recently organized its (…)