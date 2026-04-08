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April 8, 2026

Football world mourns legendary Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu
Apr 8, 2026

Football world mourns legendary Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu.

Tributes for Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu, who died on the evening of Tuesday, April 7, following heart issues, have come in from major (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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