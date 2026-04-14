Romanian Navy training ship departs on five-month transatlantic missionThe Romanian Navy’s Mircea training ship is set to depart from the military port of Constan?a on Thursday, April 16, for a five-month international voyage across the Atlantic. The mission will include 188 crew members, among them 75 second-year cadets from the “Mircea cel B?trân” Naval Academy (…)
Romania sends humanitarian aid to LebanonRomania sent humanitarian aid to Lebanon as part of a broader European effort to support civilians affected by the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, the government announced. The assistance follows a request made through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. According to authorities, around 15 (…)
Hanami celebration in Bucharest's King Michael I parkHanami, the Japanese tradition of enjoying the fleeting beauty of cherry blossoms (sakura), will be marked this weekend in Bucharest’s King Michael I park (formerly Her?str?u). The event, organized by Japan’s Embassy to Romania, is scheduled for April 18. The program covers several workshops (…)