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April 14, 2026

Romania’s egg exports surge to EUR 140 mln in 2025
Apr 14, 2026

Romania’s egg exports surge to EUR 140 mln in 2025.

Romania’s egg exports rose sharply in 2025, reaching over EUR 140 million - nearly triple the previous year’s level, marking a 160% increase, (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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