Access to practical education and real connections for the next generation: FOMO – The Festival Of Modern Owners launches student tickets at a special price



Access to practical education and real connections for the next generation: FOMO – The Festival Of Modern Owners launches student tickets at a special price.

FOMO – The Festival Of Modern Owners announces the launch of student tickets for the 2026 edition, offering access at a special price of 199 RON (…)