Access to practical education and real connections for the next generation: FOMO – The Festival Of Modern Owners launches student tickets at a special price
Apr 15, 2026
Access to practical education and real connections for the next generation: FOMO – The Festival Of Modern Owners launches student tickets at a special price.
FOMO – The Festival Of Modern Owners announces the launch of student tickets for the 2026 edition, offering access at a special price of 199 RON (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]