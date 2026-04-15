 
Romaniapress.com

April 15, 2026

Access to practical education and real connections for the next generation: FOMO – The Festival Of Modern Owners launches student tickets at a special price
Apr 15, 2026

Access to practical education and real connections for the next generation: FOMO – The Festival Of Modern Owners launches student tickets at a special price.

FOMO – The Festival Of Modern Owners announces the launch of student tickets for the 2026 edition, offering access at a special price of 199 RON (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Online Retailer evomag Bets On Marketplaces For International Expansion Online retailer evomag is accelerating its international expansion and announces its listing on the Kaufland marketplace in Austria, while its listing on the Kaufland marketplace in Germany is scheduled for next month.

OSCAR Downstream Appoints Silvia Ene As Chief Operating And Strategy Officer. OSCAR Downstream has appointed Silvia Ene to the position of Chief Operating and Strategy Officer.

Transelectrica Manages Nearly EUR51.7M In EU Funding For Three Solar Power And Grid Upgrades Projects Romania’s national grid company Transelectrica (stock symbol: TEL) manages EUR51.7 million in funding from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan's (PNRR), the REPowerEU component, to implement three investments for modernizing, improving efficiency and digitalizing the electricity (…)

Amesto Global Enters Romania With Acquisition Of Ensight Finance, Appoints Camelia Nita As Country Partner Amesto Global, a partner-owned international corporate services firm, has entered the Romanian market through the acquisition of Bucharest-based Ensight Finance, together with Camelia Nita, who joins as Country Partner.

Banca Transilvania Raises EUR1B Via Bond Issue Banca Transilvania, Romania’s largest banking group by assets, completed a EUR1 billion issue of senior non-preferred bonds on international capital markets on Wednesday, with investor demand substantially exceeding supply.

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Office Fit-Out Costs Edge Up in Bucharest, to over EUR1,000/Sqm The average total office fit-out costs in Bucharest slightly increased in 2025 to €1,077/ sq. m, according to data from the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate consultancy company, based on the EMEA Fit-Out Cost Guide 2026.

Lukoil-Owned Petrotel Refinery Set to Be Restarted Petrotel Ploiesti refinery, owned by Lukoil, will be restarted in 45 days after Romania got a derogation from the US government, announced Romanian energy minister Bogdan Ivan.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |