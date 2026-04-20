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Travel Agency Vola.ro Ends 2025 with 4% Lower Revenues YOY
Apr 20, 2026
Travel Agency Vola.ro Ends 2025 with 4% Lower Revenues YOY.
Vola.ro ended 2025 with lower revenues and profit.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
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