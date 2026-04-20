Drilling Company Transgex Signs RON185M Agreement With RomgazDrilling company Transgex SA (TRNG.RO) signed a framework service agreement put at RON184.9 million, excluding VAT, with Romgaz on Monday. The scope of the contract is the operation of drilling rigs at depths between 4,501 and 6,000 meters, for a period of four years.
Gheorghe Hagi is the new coach of Romania's national football teamLegendary Romanian player and coach Gheorghe Hagi will be the new coach of the national football team, replacing the late Mircea Lucescu. “The King,” as Hagi is known in Romania, coached the national team for four matches in 2001, a 2-0 win against Hungary and a 1-1 draw with Georgia in the (…)