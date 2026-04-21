Transgaz Proposes RON2.13 Dividend Per Share For 2026National gas transmission company Transgaz’s (TGN.RO) Board of Directors has proposed to shareholders a gross dividend of RON2.13 per share for the 2025 fiscal year, subject to approval at the general meeting scheduled for May 26–27, 2026..
Travel Agency Paralela 45 Bets On Exotic DestinationsParalela 45 Travel Agency, one of the largest tour operators in Romania, will focus exclusively on exotic destinations this coming winter season, offering charter flights operated by LOT Polish Airlines with Boeing 787 Dreamliners to Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Thailand, and Vietnam, all (…)
Romanian PM announces talks on minority governmentPrime minister Ilie Bolojan, the president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), has said the party he leads would start talks with the political groups supporting the current government to clarify how a minority government could work. PNL will hold talks with the Save Romania Union (USR), the (…)