Transgaz Proposes RON2.13 Dividend Per Share For 2026National gas transmission company Transgaz’s (TGN.RO) Board of Directors has proposed to shareholders a gross dividend of RON2.13 per share for the 2025 fiscal year, subject to approval at the general meeting scheduled for May 26–27, 2026..
Travel Agency Paralela 45 Bets On Exotic DestinationsParalela 45 Travel Agency, one of the largest tour operators in Romania, will focus exclusively on exotic destinations this coming winter season, offering charter flights operated by LOT Polish Airlines with Boeing 787 Dreamliners to Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Thailand, and Vietnam, all (…)
EUR 980 million sent to Romania from abroad via Revolut in Q1 2026Remittances amounting to EUR 980 million were sent to Romania from abroad in the first quarter of 2026, according to the Revolut Money Report. The fintech said it facilitated more than 4 million international transfers involving Romanian customers during the same period. Germany, with EUR 223 (…)