PPF Real Estate completes the top floor of ARC Office. The gas-free nZEB project supports the transition to fully electric buildings and intelligent energy management



PPF Real Estate completes the top floor of ARC Office. The gas-free nZEB project supports the transition to fully electric buildings and intelligent energy management.

Bucharest, April 21, 2026 – RBJ – PPF Real Estate today announced the completion of the top floor of ARC Office Experience, a €70 million project (…)