Ia?i-based FreeYa Mind Campus to bring IBM quantum computer to RomaniaFreeYa Mind Campus, the first private quantum infrastructure center in Central and Eastern Europe, announced on Tuesday, April 21, a partnership with IBM to bring an IBM Quantum System Two quantum computer to Romania. The agreement, signed in December 2025, provides for the physical (…)
Short-Term Rental Market Up In Romania In 2025The market for short-term apartment rentals in Romania continued to grow rapidly in 2025, confirming owners’ growing interest in this form of real estate investment, an analysis by Crosspoint Real Estate, Savills’ international partner in Romania, shows.
Bucharest airport begins parking upgrade works, access changes announcedMajor works have begun at the Arrivals parking facility of Henri Coand? (Otopeni) International Airport, Bucharest’s main one, leading to temporary closures and changes in passenger access. The consolidation and modernization works will last around 10 months and will address structural (…)