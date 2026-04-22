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April 22, 2026

Vista Bank Takes First Bond Issue To Bucharest Stock Exchange
Apr 22, 2026

Vista Bank Takes First Bond Issue To Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Vista Bank listed its first bond issue on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 22. The issue is worth EUR17 (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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