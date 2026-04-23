Kesz Constructii Romania Reports 11.5% Lower Turnover for 2025

Kesz Constructii Romania Reports 11.5% Lower Turnover for 2025. Builder Kesz Constructii Romania, the local subsidiary of Hungarian group Kesz, in 2025 posted turnover of around RON315.7 million (EUR62.6 (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]