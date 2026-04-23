Marisan 2025 Turnover Down 13% YOY To RON107M

Marisan 2025 Turnover Down 13% YOY To RON107M. Maribo Prodcarn, a cold cuts producer owned by Anghel family that owns Marisan brand, ended 2025 with RON107 million turnover, down 13% from 2024. (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]