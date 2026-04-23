Germany's Siemens Plans To Build Plant In SibiuGermany’s Siemens Group plans to build a state-of-the-art, AI-powered factory from the ground up in the industrial zone of Sibiu. The investment, valued at tens of millions of euros, is aimed at manufacturing SENTRON low-voltage equipment in Romania.
Graffiti Plus Posts 36% Higher Revenue And 14% Higher Profit In 2025Communication and brand marketing agency Graffiti Plus (GRF+), posted total revenue of RON64.7 million in 2025, up 36% from the previous year (3.8% above the target set for the fiscal year), a trend driven by both the acquisition of new clients and the expansion of collaborations with existing (…)