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Bolojan: The system cannot be changed quickly, nor can sinecures be eliminated overnight
Apr 24, 2026
Bolojan: The system cannot be changed quickly, nor can sinecures be eliminated overnight.
Romania’s prime minister says that state reform cannot be achieved “overnight,” and that eliminating sinecures is not just a matter of replacing (…)
[Read the article in Mediafax]
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|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
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McDonald's Restaurant Operator Premier Restaurants Romania Set To Invest Over RON400M Over Three Years
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PSD ministers were "under pressure from outside the government," says Prime Minister Bolojan
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Romanian cybersecurity teams defend against 8,000 simulated attacks within NATO Locked Shields 2026
The NATO international cyber defense exercise Locked Shields took place at the Central Library of the University Politehnica of Bucharest, between April 13 and 24. The event is organized annually by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence, and saw teams defend against thousands (…)
Eurostat: 40% of EU citizens lack basic digital skills, Romania ranks last
A Eurostat study released on Thursday, April 23, revealed that 40% of EU citizens do not have basic digital skills, with Romania ranking last. Among EU countries, the share of people with basic or above-basic digital skills in 2025 was highest in the Netherlands (84%), Ireland (83%), Denmark, (…)
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